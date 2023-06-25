Shark bites man near Everglades marina

Shark bite: File photo. A fisherman washing his hands in the Everglades was bitten by a shark on Friday. (Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images )

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. — A shark swimming in the waters of Everglades National Park surprised an unsuspecting fisherman on Friday, biting his hand.

The man, whose name was not released, was fishing on a boat in Florida Bay near the Flamingo Marina at about 10:20 a.m. EDT, the Miami Herald reported. While the man was washing his hands in the water, the shark bit his hand, Allyson Gantt, a spokesperson for the national park, told the newspaper.

Miami-Dade air rescue responded to the call and arrived at the marina at about 11 a.m. EDT, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The man was airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to the newspaper.

According to the University of Florida’s Program for Shark Research website, Friday’s attack would be classified as an unprovoked attack, the Herald reported. Unprovoked attacks are common, the program notes.

It was unclear what species of shark bit the man, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Until Friday’s incident, the Everglades had not seen any reported shark bites this year, Gantt said.