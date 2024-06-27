Sergei Berezin, NHL left winger for 7 seasons, dead at 52

Sergei Berezin: The left winger, who played seven seasons in the NHL, including five with the Toronto Maple Leafs, died Wednesday. He was 52. (Harry How/Getty Images )

Sergei Berezin, a native of Russia who played seven seasons in the NHL, including five with the Toronto Maple Leafs, died Wednesday. He was 52.

The death of Berezin, a left winger who also played for the Phoenix Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals, was announced by the NHL Alumni Association in a social media post. No cause of death was provided, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 10th round (No. 256) of the 1994 NHL draft, Berezin had 286 points (160 goals, 126 assists) in 502 regular-season games, according to Hockey-Reference.com. During the postseason, he scored 13 goals and had 17 assists in 52 playoff games.

Berezin debuted with Toronto during the 1996-97 season, the Toronto Sun reported. He enjoyed his best season in 1998-99, when he scored 37 goals and added 22 assists for a career-high 59 points, according to Hockey-Reference.com. He added 12 points in the postseason as the Maple Leafs advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, the Sun reported.

His goal in the first round against Philadelphia in Game 6 helped Toronto to a 1-0 victory in a series-clinching victory, according to the CBC.

In 357 games with the Leafs, Berezin scored 126 goals and had 94 assists, according to the Sun.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Sergei Berezin,” the Leafs said in a statement on X. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Berezin was traded to the Coyotes in 2001 for Mikael Renburg and played each of the next four seasons with different teams, the CBC reported.

