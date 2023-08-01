Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian announce sex of second child

Williams, Ohanian reveal sex of child NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, announced that they are having a girl, according to People.

>> Read more trending news

The child will be the couple’s second. They are parents to 5-year-old Olympia.

The couple revealed the sex of the child to family and friends at a baby shower/gender reveal held over the weekend, according to Tennis World.

Ohanian pranked his wife and daughter by having Williams cut into a cake that was expected to be either blue or pink to reveal whether she was having a boy or a girl.

The cake was yellow.

“We are actually going to reveal Jelly Bean’s sex (with the cake). The way we’re going to do it, though, is with a little style and some spectacular lights.” Ohanian said.

He then asked the DJ at the party to give them some music and “draw attention to the heavens.” Drones then lit up the sky and spelled out the word “Girl!”

Williams announced in May that she was pregnant with her second child.