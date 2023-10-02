Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall

Sen. Dianne Feinstein The longtime California senator's body will lie in state on Wednesday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — The body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state beginning on Wednesday, her press office announced Sunday.

Feinstein, the trailblazing California Democrat who broke barriers for women and sought middle ground with Republicans during her long career, died Thursday at the age of 90. She was the oldest member of the Senate and the longest-serving woman in the chamber.

Her body will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall, KNTV reported.

The public will be able to pay respects and sign a condolence book starting at 9 a.m. PDT and ending at 7 p.m. PDT, according to the television station.

Feinstein’s funeral will be held on Thursday at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in the Herbst Theatre, according to KVVU-TV.

The service will not be opened to the public because of space limitations, but the event will be livestreamed, according to the television station.

Feinstein will be buried after the service at a private ceremony limited to family members, KVVU reported.

Feinstein, a former mayor of San Francisco, was first elected to the Senate in 1992, CNN reported.