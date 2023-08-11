Sacha Baron Cohen to bring back Ali G: reports

Ali G is back? FILE PHOTO: Ali G performs during The 22nd BRIT Awards Show, Earls Court 2, London, UK, Wednesday 20 February 2002. Variety is reporting that Sacha Baron Cohen is bringing back the character in an upcoming tour. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

Move over Borat, Ali G may be coming back.

Variety broke the news that Sacha Baron Cohen is resurrecting his controversial DJ character Ali G as part of a stand-up tour.

No details were given, including potential tour dates, Deadline reported.

Claims of a new movie featuring the character were denied, especially in light of the current Hollywood strikes.

“As a SAG and WGA member he is supporting the ongoing strike alongside his fellow writers and actors,” a source told Variety.

Baron Cohen introduced Ali G in 1998 during a spot on the British sketch comedy show “The 11 O’Clock Show,” Variety reported. He, as Ali G, would interview well-known people such as Buzz Aldrin, David Beckham and even Newt Gingrich, according to Deadline.

He was called the “voice of the youth” and eventually developed the “Da Ali G Show” that helped launch two reporter characters: Borat and Bruno.

“Da Ali G Show” was eventually picked up by HBO and all three characters had standalone hit films.

Ali G was officially retired in 2007.

If all goes as expected, this won’t be the first time Baron Cohen has brought back Ali G.

Baron Cohen did a surprise set in Sydney in 2021 and also performed in 2012 at the British Comedy Awards, Deadline reported.

