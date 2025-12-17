Sabrina Ionescu, Hroniss Grasu’s LA home burglarized, valuables worth $60,000 stolen

FILE PHOTO: L-R) Hroniss Grasu and Sabrina Ionescu attend the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. Their home was broken into this week. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SKIMS)

LOS ANGELES — Sabrina Ionescu is the latest pro athlete to be targeted by burglars.

The New York Liberty guard’s home in Los Angeles was broken into on Monday night, ESPN reported.

She lives in the home with her husband former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.

They were not home at the time.

Police said that two alleged burglars smashed a glass door at the back of the home, which set off a security alarm.

Several handbags worth more than $60,000 were taken.

Police are reviewing security camera footage and no arrests were made by Tuesday, KNBC reported. No suspects have been named either, according to Sports Illustrated.

It is not known if the break-in is connected to others that have involved professional athletes.

