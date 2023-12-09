Ryan O’Neal: Tributes pour in for ‘Love Story,’ ‘Paper Moon’ star

Ryan O'Neal: The actor, who starred with Ali MacGraw in "Love Story" and also starred in "Paper Moon," died Friday. He was 82 (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Tributes poured in from family, friends and co-stars after learning of the death of actor Ryan O’Neal on Friday.

O’Neal, 82, was nominated for an Academy Award in 1970′s “Love Story” and starred with his daughter in “Paper Moon” three years later. He also starred in “Barry Lyndon” and also appeared in “What’s Up Doc?” with Barbra Streisand. The actor also was a regular on the prime-time soap opera “Peyton Place” for five years.

“Love means never having to say you’re sorry,” uttered by O’Neal in “Love Story,” is one of the more memorable lines in film history.

“I feel great sorrow with my father’s passing,” O’Neal’s daughter, Oscar-winning actress Tatum O’Neal, told People. “He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I’ll miss him forever and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms.”

Actress Mia Farrow, who co-starred on “Peyton Place” with Ryan O’Neal, called the actor her “first, very secret crush” in an Instagram post.

“I was 18 when we made the pilot for Peyton Place. He was several years older than me, happily married to a gorgeous actress Joanna Moore and they had a new baby (Tatum). He was so confident and very, very funny!” Farrow wrote. “There were times when he made me laugh so uncontrollably that we had to stop shooting. He was my first, very secret crush. I was so shy I could barely look at him.”

On Twitter, formerly known as X, Farrow tweeted, “Rest in peace dear Ryan.”

Streisand reacted to O’Neal’s death in a tweet, noting that the actor was “funny and charming.”

“So sad to hear the news of Ryan O’Neal’s passing,” Streisand wrote. “We made two films together, ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ and ‘The Main Event.’ He was funny and charming, and he will be remembered.”

Actress Lee Grant called O’Neal “an incredible talent, an incredible beauty.”

Impossible to believe that Ryan O’Neal is gone. I felt so welcomed by his Peyton Place, the first big production brave enough to welcome me back from the blacklist.



“A gift of an artist we’re lucky to have so much of captured forever,” Grant tweeted.

No cause of death has been released, according to The New York Times. It is also unclear where he died.

Ryan O’Neal was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We are deeply saddened to hear that the Oscar nominated, 60-year acting veteran, Ryan O’Neal has

passed away. To us he will always be remembered as the

loveable cad Barry Lyndon.



