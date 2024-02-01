Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin: The actor pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge on Wednesday. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

SANTA FE, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal on the movie set of “Rust.”

Court documents filed Wednesday show that Baldwin, 65, entered the plea in state district court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to The Associated Press. He waived an arraignment via video conference scheduled for Thursday, Fox News reported.

Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury earlier in January. He is accused of having killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021, after a gun Baldwin was holding discharged as he rehearsed a scene on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico.

The charge handed down by the grand jury was involuntary manslaughter “in the commission of negligent use of a firearm.” The fourth-degree felony carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison if Baldwin is convicted.

Under the terms of his release, Baldwin was ordered to not possess firearms, ABC News reported. He is also not to have contact with witnesses in the case, except for business reasons related to the release of the film, according to Variety.

The terms also forbid him from soliciting witnesses to participate in a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the film, the entertainment news website reported.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he pulled the trigger on the Colt .45 handgun. In a statement obtained on Jan. 19 by CNN, attorneys for the actor said, “We look forward to our day in court.”

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies previously charged Baldwin in January 2023, ABC News reported. He had pleaded not guilty in a court filing.

Authorities dropped those charges against Baldwin in April 2023, citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate the case. In a report filed in court last summer, firearms expert Lucien Haag said the gun’s trigger would have had to have been pulled to fire the gun.

Special prosecutors brought the latest case to a grand jury in Santa Fe, according to the AP.

Previously, authorities charged “Rust” assistant director David Halls with negligent use of a deadly weapon. He pleaded no contest to the charge in exchange for a suspended sentence with six months of unsupervised probation, court records show.

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in Hutchins’ death. She has pleaded not guilty, with her trial scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

