‘Rust’ film armorer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

SANTA FE, N.M. — A jury on Wednesday convicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the “Rust” movie set when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally struck by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin two years ago.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty in the death of Halyna Hutchins. A jury deliberated for 2 1/2 hours. She was acquitted of tampering with evidence.

Gutierrez-Reed, 26, faces up to 18 months in prison for her role in the death of Hutchins, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on “Rust,” was indicted by a grand jury in January on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to The Associated Press. The actor was pointing a gun at Hutchins on a movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the gun discharged, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

