‘Runaway deer’: Deer caught dashing through Sam’s Club

CORONA, Calif. — On Thursday, shoppers at a Sam’s Club in Corona, California, were surprised when they saw a deer make its way through the store.

The Corona Police Department posted a video of the deer’s adventure on Instagram. It showed the moment the deer entered the store Thursday afternoon.

The deer was seen slipping a bit on the smooth floor, regaining its balance and headed for the television aisle, according to KTLA.

“The young buck ran through yards, jumped a wall, and took a brief dip in a backyard pool before entering Sam’s Club on Ontario Avenue where it was captured by police personnel,” police said.

Officers attempted to catch the animal, according to KTTV. Eventually, they did and held on to it until animal control officers arrived.

Corona Animal Control took custody of the deer and was able to release it back into the wild, the news outlet reported.

No injuries were reported.