FILE PHOTO: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, walks towards reporters outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. A jury has ordered Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, days after jurors ordered him to pay $148 million for spreading lies about two former Georgia election workers after the 2020 presidential election.

Court records show Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York. He listed debts of up to $500 million and assets of up to $10 million, Bloomberg News reported.

