Rosalynn Carter: Biden, Harris will attend Atlanta memorial service for former first lady

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden will attend a memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Nov. 28 in Atlanta, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Current first lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to attend the 1 p.m. EST service on Tuesday, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Douglas Emhoff, WSB-TV reported. The memorial will be held at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the campus of Emory University.

Former first lady Laura Bush is also expected to attend, NBC News reported.

Carter, 96, died Sunday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia. She was the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, and the couple was married for 77 years, the longest of any presidential couple. She was the second-oldest living first lady, surpassed only by Bess Truman, who died in 1982 at the age of 99.

Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care on Nov. 17.

The Carter Center announced funeral plans late Sunday, WSB-TV reported.

According to Rosalynn Carter’s tribute page, on Nov. 27 there will be a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. A motorcade will then take Rosalynn Carter’s body to the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where there will be a ceremony at 3:15 p.m. EST at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

The Nov. 28 service in Atlanta will be followed the next day with a private funeral that will be attended by family and friends. It will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, according to the tribute page.