Ronnie Schell, ‘Gomer Pyle’ actor, dies at 94

The actor and standup comedian, who played Duke Slater on "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," died on June 12 in Los Angeles. He was 94.

LOS ANGELES — Ronnie Schell, a standup comic and self-proclaimed “America’s Slowest Rising Comedian” who was Jim Nabors’ best friend on the 1960s television comedy “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” died on Friday. He was 94.

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Schell’s publicist said the actor died in at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of natural causes, Variety reported.

Schell starred in 92 episodes of “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C,” as Duke Slater, a fellow private with Nabors’ character who was eventually promoted to corporal.

The San Francisco native also appeared in three episodes of the television sitcom “That Girl,” and during the 1970s he was the voice of the animated Peter Puck, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His character explained the rules of hockey during telecasts of games on NBC.

Schell also had guest-starring roles on “The Patty Duke Show” and “The Andy Griffith Show.” He co-starred with Goldie Hawn on “Good Morning World,” Variety reported.

Ronnie Schell, 'Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.' and 'That Girl' Actor, Dies at 94 https://t.co/SK5ygi4OPz — Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2026

Schell began his career as a standup comedian while attending San Francisco State University, USA Today reported. In 1959, he made his television debut as a contestant on the Groucho Marx-hosted game quiz show, “You Bet Your Life,” according to the newspaper.

Schell appeared in the first three seasons of the “Gomer Pyle” series beginning in 1964, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was written out of the script when he was tapped to star in another CBS comedy, “Good Morning World.”

He would return to the Marine barracks at Camp Henderson after a year when the show was canceled, appearing as newly promoted Cpl. Slater on “Gomer Pyle’s” fifth and final season, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Schell would later work with Nabors for seasons on “The Jim Nabors Hour” had supporting roles in Disney films such as “The Strongest Man in the World” (1975), “Gus” (1976), “The Shaggy D.A.” (1976), “The Cat From Outer Space” (1978) and “Love at First Bite” (1979).

Schell once famously served as a prop for golf trick-shot artist Paul Hahn Jr. in an Etonic shoe television commercial. Hahn placed a tee between Schell’s teeth and hit a golf ball as the actor was prone on the ground.

Hahn said he was nervous about filming the commercial with Schell, who was a spokesperson for Etonic.

“They don’t make enough money for me to lay down,” Hahn told The Stuart (Fla.) News during a 1984 interview. “If I had missed it, it would have ruined both of our careers.”

Hahn’s swing was true, and Schell had no reason to visit a dentist.

Schell was born on Dec. 23, 1931, in Richmond, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He played first base for American Legion and semipro teams in the Bay Area and began doing standup work while in the U.S. Air Force, the entertainment news website reported.

Schell’s latest appearances included a role in the 2017 comedy “See Ya” and in “Kaplan’s Korner” the following year, Variety reported.

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