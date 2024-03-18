Riley Strain search: TikTokers find bank card

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two people have found a small piece of evidence in the search for Riley Strain, the University of Missouri student who went missing more than a week ago after leaving a Nashville bar.

>> Read more trending news

Metro Police confirmed that Strain’s bank card was found on the embankment of the Cumberland River, WTVF reported.

It was found by a woman and a friend who frequently post on TikTok, the news station reported.

They had gone down to the riverbank and started searching for either Strain’s blue wallet or size 15 shoes. Instead, they found a card with his name on the back.

“There is so much trash down there it’s so much to sift through and there’s so many pieces of clothing, shoes, bottles, cans, everything. I don’t really know how we found it. I would love to say just dumb luck divine intervention - it was just sitting there,” Anna Clendening told WSMV.

Strain, 22, was in Nashville on a trip with 50 fraternity brothers. He had been at Luke Bryan’s bar on March 8, but was kicked out for being intoxicated, WZTV reported. He walked in the opposite direction from where he was staying.

His fraternity brothers didn’t know he was missing until March 9.

Strain was last seen near the Cumberland River, WTVF reported.

A man and his wife who are part of a homeless community in the city told WZTV, “We heard a commotion.” The man, who asked the station not to identify him, said, “We looked back up. He almost fell over. The last bush right there caught him... He was very, very, very intoxicated... I never seen anybody stumble that hard before.”

But the man told WTVF that he didn’t go to Strain because someone was with the student.

“I yelled up. They said, ‘He’s just drunk. He’s okay,’” the man told WZTV.

The man said that Strain was still walking when he last saw him.

The river was searched over the weekend. Strain has still not been found.

Our Urban Search & Rescue team has assembled today to search further along the brush line of the riverbank for 22-year-old Riley Strain. Anyone with info is still asked to 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/4MfxufhrDk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 14, 2024

Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management released a statement concerning the search, saying, “Today’s search plan included taking each boat out along a specified area near the Riverfront where the missing student was last seen and running each search K9 on the boat individually. Based on indicators from each K9, sonar was used to isolate an area to a more specified area where divers could search more extensively. Nothing conclusive was located and the search was terminated at 2:30 p.m.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group