Republican debate: When is the next GOP debate and will Donald Trump be participating?

Presidential Hopefuls Square Off In First GOP Debate FILE PHOTO: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 23: Republican presidential candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy (L) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The second Republican presidential primary debate will be held Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

But this time, there will likely be seven candidates instead of eight. Former President Donald Trump will not be among them.

The candidates who have definitely qualified and will participate include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Within the past two days, it appears that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has gotten the support he needs to be included on the debate stage, according to several news outlets. The RNC has not yet announced whether Burgum has officially qualified.

As of Monday morning, Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who participated in the first debate, has not qualified for the second debate.

To participate in the second debate, candidates had to:

Reach at least 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and 3% in two polls conducted from separate early nominating states (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada), in order to qualify.

Provide evidence of having attained at least 50,000 unique donors to their campaign.

Sign a pledge to support the party’s eventual 2024 nominee.

Candidates have until the end of the day Monday to qualify.

Trump, who not only qualified for the debate but in most polls leads the field by somewhere around 30 points, has said he will skip the debate – as he did the first debate held last month.

The former president will be giving a speech in Detroit to striking autoworkers and other blue-collar workers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The United Auto Workers went out on strike on Sept. 14 at three U.S. auto plants after failing to reach an agreement over new contracts.

Fox News’ Stuart Varney and Dana Perino and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón will moderate the debate.

The third Republican presidential primary debate will be held in Miami, Florida, in early November.