Reports: Daughter of Tommy Lee Jones found dead in SF hotel

The actor appeared with his daughter, Victoria, right, at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival in 2017.

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman found dead early Thursday in a San Francisco hotel is believed to be Victoria Jones, the daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, according to multiple reports.

Police in San Francisco responded to a medical emergency at the Fairmont Hotel at about 3:14 a.m. PT, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A woman was found dead at the scene, and the case was referred to the city’s medical examiner for investigation, according to the newspaper.

TMZ, citing “law enforcement sources,” said the woman was Victoria Jones, 34. San Francisco television station KNTV, citing “a police source with direct knowledge of the investigation,” also said the body found in the hallway of the 14th floor of the hotel was the actor’s daughter.

The Fairmont is a luxury hotel located in the Nob Hill neighborhood of San Francisco.

Officials have not released a cause of death, and few details about the circumstances were immediately available, the Chronicle reported. Police said they did not suspect foul play.

The woman’s identity has not been formally confirmed, pending notification by the medical examiner’s office.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco fire department said that paramedics had been called to the hotel at 2:52 a.m. PT.

“Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment and declared one person deceased,” the spokesperson said, according to The Guardian.

Victoria Kafka Jones is the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, the Chronicle reported. She made several acting appearances as a child, including a role alongside her father in “Men in Black II,” a part in his 2005 film “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada,” and an appearance on the television series “One Tree Hill.”

Tommy Lee Jones and Cloughley also share a son, Austin Jones, 43.

Tommy Lee Jones, 79, is best known for films such as “The Fugitive” -- he won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the role -- “JFK,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Cobb” and the “Men in Black” franchise.

Representatives for the actor have not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Fairmont San Francisco also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

