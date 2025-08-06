Registered sex offender accused of groping teen on Spirit Airlines flight

FILE PHOTO: A mugshot of John Daniel Fowler from the Marion County, Indiana, sex offender registry from an unrelated case. Fowler is accused by federal authorities of inappropratley touching a teen on a flight to Orlando in July.

ORLANDO — A man who is a registered sex offender was accused of groping a teen sitting next to him on a recent Spirit Airlines flight.

The alleged incident happened on a flight between Indianapolis and Orlando on July 29, WFTV reported.

A complaint filed in federal court said a 17-year-old girl told police that the man sitting next to her on the flight put his hand on her seat and she had to move his hand away. She then said that she fell asleep with both of her feet on her seat, The Independent reported. When she woke up, she found the man’s hand under her blanket, touching her inappropriately, WFTV reported.

She said she “screamed until she caught the attention of a flight attendant who immediately relocated her to the front of the aircraft.” The attendant moved the man, identified as John Daniel Fowler, to the back of the plane.

Once the plane landed, Fowler was interviewed by Orlando police, denying he touched her inappropriately, instead saying he was reaching for her thermos when he accidentally touched her leg, WFTV and The Independent reported.

Fowler was charged with abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft. If convicted, he faces up to three years in federal prison and a potential 10-year enhancement because he was a registered sex offender, The Independent reported.

Fowler is listed on the Indiana sex offender list after being convicted of sexual battery in 2023. He was to stay on the sex offender list until 2033, according to official records.

In that case, He was accused of inappropriately touching a girl while she was asleep. Fowler was her boyfriend’s stepfather.

There was an issue before the Spirit flight took off from Indiana. Officials said Fowler argued at the gate because he was charged $100 for the size of his luggage. The affidavit said he responded to the cost by “blurting out that he hoped the plane would crash,” but after apologizing was allowed on the plane.

WFTV asked Spirit Airlines why he was allowed to board after that incident, to which the company responded, “Safety is our top priority, and we have zero tolerance for the behavior as alleged.”

A similar statement was sent to The Independent about the alleged groping incident, which continued, "The allegations are serious, and we will provide any necessary assistance to law enforcement in their investigation. Additionally, this individual is no longer welcome on any of our flights.

