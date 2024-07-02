Red Lobster to offer Flavor Flav menu

Seafood dinner

Flavor Flav's Faves Red Lobster announced a collaboration with rapper Flavor Flav. (Red Lobster)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

After rapper Flavor Flav tried to “save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits” Red Lobster is now offering some signature menu items.

Read more trending news

The seafood chain is launching Flavor Flav’s Faves.

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and to help out the struggling company, the rapper had ordered every item on the menu at one location.

‘Save the cheddar bay biscuits’: Flavor Flav buys Red Lobster location’s entire menu

But don’t expect to see Flavor Flav’s Faves listed on the menu when you visit the restaurant.

It is an off-menu meal that consists of a Main lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon macaroni and cheese and a side of the diner’s choosing.

So how do you get it?

You just ask the server for Flavor Flav’s Fave when placing an order, the company said in a news release announcing the partnership. But keep in mind, that price and participation may vary.

Red Lobster bankruptcy: New filings show which locations may be closed next

“As a long-time Red Lobster fan, I’m fired up to bring a little bit of my own flavor to fans with a meal featuring my seafood favorites,” Flavor Flav said. “You gotta get to Red Lobster and give it a try because this signature meal is hype, boy!”

The company is also offering its popular Crabfest once again, with several new dishes, Red Lobster announced.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!