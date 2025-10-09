Record-breaker: Taylor Swift breaks Adele’s biggest album record

FILE PHOTO: Fans pose with Taylor Swift's new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' during the midnight release at Target on October 03, 2025 ,in Burbank, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Adele has lost a record to Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” beat Adele’s “25″ for the biggest first-week numbers, surpassing 3.5 million equivalent album units, accounting for both sales and streaming, Variety reported.

The record stood since 2015 when Adele sold or streamed 3.482 million albums. She was two months shy of holding on to the title for a decade, Variety noted.

Swift broke the record five days after “The Life of a Showgirl” was released, so she had two more days left to rack up numbers. The opening week ends on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

Adele still has the record for album sales, which removes streaming or other ways people are listening. The “Hello” singer sold 3.378 million albums in its first week. After five days, Swift had just under 3.2 million albums sold.

About 1.2 million were sold on vinyl, the Times said.

This has been the biggest release for Swift. “The Tortured Poets Department” sold 2.61 million in a week last year. She sold 859,000 vinyl versions of that album.

The Times put it into perspective. When Swift started her career in 2006, only about 900,000 vinyl LPs were sold industry-wide that year.

Overall, Swift released at least 27 physical versions of “The Life of a Showgirl” on vinyl, CD and cassette, according to Billboard.

