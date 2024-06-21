Recall alert: Vitamix recalls 569,000 blending bases over laceration concerns

Blender blade recall Vitamix is recalling more than half a million blender containers and blade after reports of more than two dozen people have received cuts while using the product.

Vitamix is recalling more than half a million blender containers and blades after reports of more than two dozen people having received cuts while using the product.

The bases were sold at retailers nationwide, according to a notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves all Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce blending containers, 20-ounce blending containers, and blade bases, including those that were repaired as part of a previous recall in August 2018.

The clear containers and black blade bases are included with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders, such as the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 blenders; and also sold separately, as sets, or bundles in various configurations. The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container.

The containers can separate from the blender’s blade base, which can then expose the blades and create a laceration hazard, according to the manufacturer.

The containers and blade bases were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Walmart and Williams Sonoma and online at Amazon, QVC and Vitamix from April 2017 through May 2024. The recalled products sold for between $30 and $990.

The blenders were also sold in Canada.

Vitamix has received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from the earlier recall, when consumers’ hands came in contact with exposed blades, the company said.

Anyone with the recalled products should stop using them and contact Vitamix for a protective plastic shroud to attach over the blade base and additional instructional labels, the CPSC said in its notice.

For more information, consumers can be reached at 855-215-5178 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at service@vitamix.com or online here.

