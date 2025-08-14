Recall alert: Toy kitchen set recalled over strangulation hazard; 1 death reported

Approximately 192,000 kitchen toy sets were recalled over concerns that it posed a strangulation hazard to children.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Texas-based company has issued a voluntary recall of approximately 192,000 toy kitchen sets over concerns that they pose a strangulation hazard to children. The recall comes more than two years after a toddler died from asphyxiation after getting tangled in the unit.

According to a news release from the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, Backyard Kids, LLC, of Plano, is recalling KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchens that were originally manufactured by KidKraft, Inc. The CPSC issued the recall notice on July 31, 2025.

The play kitchens were sold online at KidKraft.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com from 2018 through July 2025 for between $120 and $270, according to the recall notice.

KidKraft, Inc. filed for bankruptcy in May 2024, the CPSC said. Backyard Kids has agreed to provide free replacement hooks to all consumers with affected units. According to Backyard Kids, the company sold approximately 400 of the recalled units. Twelve additional units were sold in Canada.

The kitchen sets were manufactured in China.

“These products pose a strangulation and asphyxia hazard and a risk of serious injury or death to young children who are climbing on the counter or crawling through the opening at the back of the play kitchens,” the CPSC said. “Children’s clothing can get caught on the hooks used to hold toy kitchen accessories, such as play pots and pans.

The recall comes after a 23-month-old boy in Oregon died from asphyxiation in February 2023, the CPSC said.

The toddler died from “strangulation and asphyxia,” the agency said.

The boy’s shirt got caught on one of the hooks, where the unit’s toy kitchen accessories were located.

He was unable to free himself and died, the CPSC said.

The model number of the kitchen set is 53411 and can be found on a sticker on the back of the toy.

The toy kitchen sets are designed for children 3 years or older, the CPSC said. They measure approximately 44 inches in length and 43 inches in height.

In a statement posted on Facebook, KidKraft said that “your safety is our first priority.”

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled play kitchens and contact Backyard Kids to receive replacement hooks,” the company said.

For more information, consumers can contact Backyard Kids at 800-882-0234 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidkraft.com or online at www.kidkraft.com/pages/recall.

