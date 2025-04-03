Recall alert: Tony’s Chocolonely recalls two candy bars; may contain small stones

Tony’s Chocolonely candy bars
Recall alert Tony’s Chocolonely has announced the recall of two types of candy bars. (Tony’s Chocolonely)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tony’s Chocolonely has recalled two of its products because they could contain “small stones.”

The company said the small stones were “not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process.”

Only two products are part of the recall: the Dark Almond Sea Salt and the Everything Bar with the following lot codes:

Dark Almond Sea Salt 6.35 oz.

  • 163094
  • 162634
  • M162634 

Everything bar 6.35 oz.

  • 4327
  • 4330
  • 4331
  • M4331

No other lot codes are part of the recall. You can enter the lot code here to see if it was part of the recall.

The candy bars were distributed starting in February.

If you have the recalled candy bars, you should not eat them, and either throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased. If you purchased it from Amazon, you can get a refund from the online retailer.

