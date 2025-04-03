Recall alert: Tony’s Chocolonely recalls two candy bars; may contain small stones

Tony’s Chocolonely has announced the recall of two types of candy bars.

Tony’s Chocolonely has recalled two of its products because they could contain “small stones.”

The company said the small stones were “not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and the almond processing process.”

Only two products are part of the recall: the Dark Almond Sea Salt and the Everything Bar with the following lot codes:

Dark Almond Sea Salt 6.35 oz.

163094

162634

M162634

Everything bar 6.35 oz.

4327

4330

4331

M4331

No other lot codes are part of the recall. You can enter the lot code here to see if it was part of the recall.

The candy bars were distributed starting in February.

If you have the recalled candy bars, you should not eat them, and either throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased. If you purchased it from Amazon, you can get a refund from the online retailer.

