Recall alert: Target recalls baby wipes over potential contamination

Target has recalled baby wipes sold across the country and online because they could be contaminated with bacteria.

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The recall involves Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes, the Food and Drug Administration said.

It was issued after consumers complained about discoloration and the FDA found Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in samples. The bacteria could cause serious and life-threatening infections, the FDA said.

The wipes were made by a supplier and sold by Target at its stores nationwide and online.

The following items are part of the recall:

Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes

20 Count: UPC 085239265956

72 Count: UPC 085239265949

216 Count: UPC 085239265963

800 Count: UPC 085239266137

1200 Count: UPC 085239266090

They have manufacturing codes of November 07, 2025 (071125X/XX) to May 5, 2026 (050526X/XXX) and expiration dates between May 10, 2028 (100528) through November 5, 2028 (051128).

Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes

72 Count: UPC 085239265970

216 Count: UPC 085239265994

800 Count: UPC 085239265987

They have manufacturing codes of December 29, 2025 (291225X/XX) to December 30, 2025 (301225X/XX) and expiration dates between June 29, 2028 (290628) through June 30, 2028 (300628).

They came in plastic pouches, which were sold individually or in bundles.

If you have the recalled wipes, stop using them immediately and return them to any Target for a full refund. You can also call the company with any questions at 800-440-0680.

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