Recall alert: Sprouted beans sold nationwide recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

Bag of beans
Recall alert Deep sprouted beans have been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. (fda.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of two types of sprouted beans because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall affects frozen Deep Spouted Mat (Moth) and Deep Sprouted Moong. Both came in 16-ounce bags, the FDA said.

They were sold nationwide.

The following lot numbers are part of the recall:

Deep Spouted Mat (Moth)

  • 24330
  • 25072
  • 25108
  • 24353
  • 25171
  • 24297
  • 25058
  • 25078
  • 24291
  • 25107
  • 24354
  • 24292

Deep Sprouted Moong

  • 24330
  • 25072
  • 25108
  • 24353
  • 25171
  • 24297
  • 25058
  • 25078
  • 24291
  • 25107
  • 24354
  • 24292

There have been no illnesses related to the contamination, which was found during routine FDA testing.

If you have the recalled beans you should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call Chetak, the producers of the beans, at 908-209-8878.

