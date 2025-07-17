Recall alert: Sprouted beans sold nationwide recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

Deep sprouted beans have been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of two types of sprouted beans because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall affects frozen Deep Spouted Mat (Moth) and Deep Sprouted Moong. Both came in 16-ounce bags, the FDA said.

They were sold nationwide.

The following lot numbers are part of the recall:

Deep Spouted Mat (Moth)

24330

25072

25108

24353

25171

24297

25058

25078

24291

25107

24354

24292

Deep Sprouted Moong

24330

25072

25108

24353

25171

24297

25058

25078

24291

25107

24354

24292

There have been no illnesses related to the contamination, which was found during routine FDA testing.

If you have the recalled beans you should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, call Chetak, the producers of the beans, at 908-209-8878.

