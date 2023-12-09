Recall alert: Over 6.2K Oreck vacuums recalled due to electrical shock hazard

Over 6.2K Oreck vacuums recalled due to electrical shock hazard The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 6,200 Oreck Discover Upright Vacuums. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission /The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 6,200 Oreck Discover Upright Vacuums.

The CPSC said that the recall is because the electrical cord plug prong can detach and remain in an electrical outlet when the vacuum is unplugged posing as a possible electrical shock hazard.

The vacuums affected by the recall are the models UK30500 and UK30500PC of the Oreck Discover Upright Vacuum. Impacted vacuums also have serial numbers that begin with AJ2226, AJ2227, AJ2228, AJ2229, AJ2230, AJ2231, and AJ2232, the CPSC said. The vacuum is silver and black with “Oreck” and “Discover” printed on it.

The CPSC said that there have been 41 reports of a prong from the vacuum detaching from its plug but no injuries have been reported.

If you have one of the recalled vacuums, you should stop using it and contact Oreck or the local Oreck dealer for instructions on how to get a free repair. You can find your local store on the Oreck website.

For more information, you can call Oreck at 888-383-7000 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or on their website.

