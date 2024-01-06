Recall alert: Over 133K pounds of turkey kielbasa recalled after possible material contamination

Over 133K pounds of turkey kielbasa recalled after possible material contamination Salm Partners, LLC Recalls Ready-to-Eat Turkey Kielbasa Products Due to Possible Extraneous Material Contamination (the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)/the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS))

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday that Salm Partners, LLC the recall of about 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products due to possible extraneous materials contamination. The extraneous materials are superficially bone fragments.

The ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa items products were produced from Oct. 27, 2023, through Oct. 30, 2023, FSIS said.

The following products are affected by the recall:

13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA”, with P-32009 and “USE BY APR 24 24″ or “USE BY APR 27 24″ printed on the package.

The recalled items were shipped to retail stores across the country.

The issue was found after the company contacted FSIS that it had received complaints from consumers about bones that were found in the product. FSIS said it also received two consumer complaints about the issue.

One consumer reported having a minor oral injury. FSIS said it has not received information about any additional injury or illness from consuming the products affected by the recall.

If you have purchased the recalled products, you are encouraged to not eat them. The items should be thrown away or returned to where you bought them.

If you have questions, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or by email to MPHotline@usda.gov. You can also access the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

