Recall alert: Honda recalls more mowers, engines, powerwashers

Lawn mower recall American Honda Motor is recalling certain lawn mowers, engines and pressure washer engines because the starter rope can suddenly retract when pulling it to start the tools.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall notice said that about 200 lawn mower replacement engines are part of the current recall because of improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines.

This recall is not connected to a recall of 391,000 lawn mowers and pressure washer engines issued in September 2023.

The recall involves these Honda products:

· Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers

· GCV170/200 G5B general-purpose engines used in power washers and lawnmower replacement engines

The products were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool, and various farm, agricultural, and rental stores nationwide from May 2022 through June 2023. They cost between $550 and $1,100.

Honda has received 2,966 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures, according to the CPSC, in addition to the 2,197 reported incidents and 38 reports of minor injuries in the September 2023 recall.

Consumers should not use the recalled lawn mowers and pressure washers and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair.

You can contact Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday-Friday; or email Honda; or contact them online here and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page; or for more information, click here.

