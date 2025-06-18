Recall alert: Honda recalls 259K vehicles; brake pedal may shift

Honda logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Honda has recalled more than 259,000 vehicles over an issue with the brake pedal assembly. (JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 259,000 Honda and Acura vehicles.

Read more trending news

The agency said the brake pedal may shift out of position, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

The pedal pivot pin was not secured correctly, allowing the pedal to move.

The following vehicles are being recalled

  • 2021-2025 Acura TLX
  • 2023-2025 Acura MDX
  • 2023-2025 Honda Pilot

Dealers will inspect the assembly and, if needed, replace it for free.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after July 28, but can call Honda at 888-234-2138. The internal recall designators are FLX and XLY.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!