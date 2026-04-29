Recall alert: Ghirardelli Chocolate recalls powdered drink mixes over salmonella concerns

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — The Ghirardelli Chocolate Company announced on Monday that it voluntarily recalling several powdered beverage products after a supplier recalled milk powder used as an ingredient because of concerns over possible salmonella contamination.

In a Tuesday news release issued by the company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 13 different products were recalled.

The action follows a milk recall by California Dairies, Inc., which also centered around salmonella concerns and was supplied to a third-party manufacturer and used as an ingredient in powdered beverage mixes.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Recalls Powdered Beverage Mixes Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/hShg6g9jGJ pic.twitter.com/Io5L79vUZy — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) April 28, 2026

The recalled products were largely sold in bulk for food service, although some items were also sold online, the company said.

“Neither we, our third-party manufacturer nor the milk powder supplier have received reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date, and our own rigorous testing has not identified any impacted powdered beverage mixes,” Ghirardelli said in a statement posted on its website. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety and quality of our products, and we’re taking this step out of an abundance of caution.”

The packaged products mentioned in the recall include:

30-pound Chocolate Flavored Frappe;

30-pound Classic White Frappe;

Four 2-pound Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch Bulk;

Six 3-pound Chocolate & Cocoa Sweet Ground Powder;

Six 3.12-pound White Chocolate Flavored Sweet Ground Powder;

Six 3-pound Vanilla Frappe Mix;

Six 3.12-pound Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix;

Six 3.12-pound Classic White Frappe Mix;

10# Chocolate Flavored Frappe Mix;

10# Classic White Frappe Mix;

Six 3.12-pound White Mocha Frappe Mix;

Six 3.12-pound Mocha Frappe Mix;

Six 3.12-pound Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix.

Specific lot numbers and “best by” dates in the recall are listed on the FDA’s website.

“Ghirardelli has put a material share of impacted powdered beverage mixes on hold at our warehouse facilities and is working with our partners to return or dispose of potentially impacted powdered beverage mixes distributed to customers who have been informed of the recall,” the company said.

Consumers who bought any of the recalled mixes and have questions are encouraged to contact Ghirardelli Chocolate Company directly at 844-776-0419 seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

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