Recall alert: Ding Dongs recalled due to mold

FILE PHOTO: Ding Dongs have been recalled after mold was found.

The parent company of Hostess, J.M. Smucker Co., recalled select lots of Ding Dongs because of the presence of mold.

Food distribution company Spartin Nash announced the withdrawal of the following items:

Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong single serve, 2 count, UPC 8-88109-01002

Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong, 10 count, UPC 8-88109-11061

Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong family pack, 16 count, UPC 8-88109-11092

They have expiration dates of Aug. 30 to Sept 3, 2025.

If you have the products, you’re told not to eat them and return them to the store for a refund or replacement.

For more information, contact Hostess at 800-483-7253.

©2025 Cox Media Group