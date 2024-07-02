Recall alert: Diamond Shruumz chocolate, gummies recalled after illnesses reported

Recall alert The FDA has issued an alert concerning Diamond Shruumz products. (FDA.gov)

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning for Diamond Shruumz products after reports of severe side effects.

The following Diamond Shruumz products have been recalled:

Microdosing Chocolate Bars

Infused Cones

Micro-Dose and Mega-Dose/Extreme Gummies

They should not be for sale, but had been available online and at stores that sell hemp-derived items like CBD and delta-8 THC, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled products, you’re told not to consume them and return them to the company for a refund.

There have been 48 cases of someone getting sick after consuming the products in 24 states including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Of the 48 cases, 27 led to hospitalization and there is one death being investigated, the FDA said.

Some of the symptoms included:

Seizures

Central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness)

Agitation

Abnormal heart rates

Hyper/hypotension

Nausea

Vomiting

If you consume the product and fall ill, you should call your doctor or the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222 and tell them that you recently consumed a recalled Diamond Shruumz product, the FDA advised.

