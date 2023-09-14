Recall alert: Costco recalls Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Costco has announced the recall of its Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup.

The soup may have gluten but is labeled gluten-free, the company said in a letter to consumers. Anyone with a gluten intolerance or sensitivity should not eat the soup.

The soup has lot number 1394066 and a use-by date of 11/23/23 printed on the side of the container.

If you purchased the soup, you are being told to either throw it away or return it to Costco for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kettle Cuisine at 617-409-1290.

