Recall alert: CDC expands recall after salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes leads to 3 deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said that cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products are linked to a deadly salmonella outbreak are linked to 38 states.

According to the CDC, one additional death has been added to the deaths in the U.S. related to the salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes, bringing the total deaths to three.

The ongoing recall expanded to include both whole cantaloupes and pre-cut cantaloupe products. Thirty-ightestates are affected by the outbreak including Arizona, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin, the CDC reported.

“CDC is concerned about this outbreak because the illnesses are severe and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick. Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used,” the CDC said.

In the United States, at least 230 people have become sick in 38 states, the CDC said, according to The Associated Press. 96 people have been hospitalized since the middle of November.

The CDC recommends that you do not buy, eat or serve cantaloupe if you do not know its origins, the AP reported.

CDC: Food items involved in the extended recall

Brand whole cantaloupes

Malichita and Rudy: they may have stickers on them that say “Malichita” or “Rudy” with the number “4050″ as well as “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”

Pre-cut fruit with recalled whole cantaloupes

Kwik Trip: Cantaloupe cups, mixed fruit cups, and fruit tray with sell-by dates from Nov. 4 through Dec. 3



TGD Cuts: Cantaloupe chunks, mixed fruits, and fruit trays with use-by dates from Nov. 2 through Nov. 24



Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac: Cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with best-by dates from Nov. 7 through Nov. 12



Vinyard: Cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys sold in Oklahoma stores from Oct. 30 through Nov. 10



Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joes: Cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys, and fruit trays with best-by dates from Oct. 28 through Nov. 8



Cut Fruit Express: Cantaloupe chunks, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with use-by dates from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6



ALDI: Whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks, and pineapple spears with best-by dates of Oct. 27 through Oct. 31



Bix Produce: Cantaloupe fruit cups and mixed fruit cups with sell-by dates of Oct. 25 and Oct. 26

What you should do, according to the CDC

Do not eat any recalled cantaloupes or other fruit items;

If you have any recalled items, throw them away or bring them back to the store where you purchased them;

Wash items and surfaces;

Call your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include:

Fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea;

Symptoms usually start after six hours up to six days after ingesting the bacteria. According to the CDC, most people recover after about four to seven days.

“Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization,” the AP reported.

