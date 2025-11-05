Recall alert: Brazilian Taste recalls 4,120 pounds of frozen chicken, beef croquettes

Brazilian Taste is recalling its chicken and beef croquettes. The product contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

A South Carolina food company is recalling approximately 4,120 pounds of frozen croquettes sold in stores and online across six states, after federal regulators said the products were misbranded and contained an undeclared allergen.

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service news release, Brazilian Taste, based in Lexington, is recalling its chicken and beef croquettes. The product contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The recalled croquettes were distributed to retail stores in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, and through nationwide online sales. They were produced between March 2025 and August 2025, the FSIS said. They include:

17.63-ounce packages of “Saint Coxinha XL Chicken Croquettes” with “best by” dates from Nov. 4, 2025, to April 19, 2026.

15.8-ounce packages of “Saint Coxinha Chicken Croquettes” " with “best by” dates from Nov. 4, 2025, to April 19, 2026.

13.7-ounce packages of Saint Coxinha Ground Beef Croquette Risole De Carne,” with a “best by” date of Feb. 2, 2026.

The products subject to the recall are marked with establishment number “P-45640” or “Est. 45640” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified FSIS that bread crumb ingredients shared between FDA-regulated and FSIS-regulated products produced at the facility contained sesame that may not have been declared on the labels of the FSIS-regulated products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from customers consuming the products, federal officials said.

Consumers with questions can contact Barbara Bueno, manager of Brazilian Taste, at 404-538-5366 or contact@saintcoxinha.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group