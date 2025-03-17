Recall alert: 90K GM vehicles recalled over transmission damage

General Motors has recalled more than 90,000 vehicles.

Transmission damage is forcing the recall of more than 90,000 vehicles made by General Motors.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the damage to the transmission could cause the wheels to lock.

The recall affects some cars with a 10-speed transmission including:

2019 to 2020 Cadillac CT6

2020 to 2021 CT4

2020 to 2021 CT5

2020 to 2022 Chevrolet Camaro

Dealers will install transmission control module monitoring software for free.

Owners will get letters in the mail after April 21 but can call Cadillac at 800-333-4223 or Chevrolet at 800-222-1020. The internal recall number is N242480630.

©2025 Cox Media Group