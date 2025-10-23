Recall alert: 78K sauna blankets recalled, could burn users

Sauna blanket
Recall alert Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lifepro has recalled 78,000 sauna blankets because they can overheat and potentially burn a person.

Read more trending news

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects Bioremedy Infrared Sauna Blankets.

They have the following model numbers:

  • LP-BRMDYL-BLK
  • LP-BRMDYL-GRY
  • LP-BRMDYR-BLK
  • LP-BRMDYR-GRY
  • LP-BRMDYR-BLU
  • LP-BRMDYR-PNK
  • LP-BRMDYR-PRPL

Only the blankets with a control pad with a gray face are part of the recall.

They were sold online at Lifepro, Amazon, Walmart, QVC and Dick’s Sporting Goods websites from September 2022 to June 2025 for between $179 and $199.

If you have the sauna blankets, you should not use them and unplug them, then visit the company’s website for instructions on how to get a replacement blanket.

For more information, call Lifepro at 888-491-1690, email or visit the company’s website.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!