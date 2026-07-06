Recall alert: 66K Lincoln, Explorer hybrids recalled

FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 66,000 hybrid vehicles.

Ford recalled more than 66, 000 Lincoln and Explorer hybrids because the vehicles do not have a pedestrian warning sound.

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The recall affects some 2024-2027 Nautilus Hybrid and 2025-2027 Explorer Hybrid vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The lack of pedestrian warning sounds was attributed to a software error that prevents the sounds from being produced at certain speeds.

This is an expansion of the previous recall 25V691, and vehicles repaired under that recall campaign will need to be repaired again, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will replace the digital signal processing module in Natulis Hybrids that have 28 speakers. The repair for the other recalled vehicles is currently under development.

Owners of recalled vehicles will be alerted to the problem in a letter after Aug. 3, but can contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S51. Owners can search their vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website starting on July 7.

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