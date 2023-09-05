Recall alert: 65K Harley-Davidsons recalled due to suspension system issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 65,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
The NHTSA said that a fastener that attaches the rear shock absorber to the bike may break and allow the shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire, causing a loss of tire pressure.
Some of the following motorcycles makes and model years are subject to the recall:
- 2018-2019 FLDE
- 2018-2021 FLHC
- 2018-2023 FLHCS
- 2018 and 2023 FLCS ANV
- 2020-2023 FXLRS
- 2022-2023 FXLRST
- 2022 FXRST Softail
Dealers will replace the fastener for free.
Owners should be receiving notifications in the mail starting on Sept. 5.
For more information, owners can call Harley-Davidson customer service at 800-258-2464. The Harley-Davidson number for the recall is 0181, the NHTSA said.
