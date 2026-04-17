Recall alert: 440K Honda Odyssey minivans recalled; air bags may deploy unexpectedly

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a massive recall of a popular minivan.

Honda has recalled 440,830 Odyssey minivans because their air bags may deploy unexpectedly due to a software programming error.

The recall affects some 2018-2022 vans.

Dealers will reprogram the supplemental restraint system electronic control unit software or replace the unit if necessary. The repairs will be completed at no cost, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get letters in the mail after May 25 alerting them to the issue, but can call Honda at 888-234-2138 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is UNW.

Owners can also search their vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.

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