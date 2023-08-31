Recall alert: 41K Ford trucks recalled due to axle issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has announced the recall of 41,555 Ford trucks. (Wirestock/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of 41,555 Ford trucks because of a potential axle issue.

The NHTSA said that the vehicle’s left rear axle shaft may not have been properly finished with an electromagnetic induction heat treatment. A person at the axle shaft supplier entered incorrect information in the manufacturing process. The axle may break because of the defect, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects 36,333 2023 F250 trucks and 5,222, 2023 F350 trucks.

Ford will notify owners by mail in October if their truck is part of the recall, instructing them to take the truck to a dealer to have the left rear axle shaft inspected. If the part has the date code that corresponds with the recall then the part will be replaced for free, the NHTSA said.

