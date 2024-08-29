Recall alert: 366K baby dumbbell toys recalled; poses choking hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 366,200 baby dumbbell toys made by Fisher-Price.

The toy weight set came with the Baby Biceps Gift Set. The dumbbell has a gray bar with orange and red plastic weights. The caps can come off and pose a choking hazard.

You should take the dumbbell away from children and contact Fisher-Price to get a refund. You will have to take a photo of the toy and will have to confirm to the company that it was disposed of as directed, then you will get a $10 refund for the dumbbell. Proof of purchase or receipt is not needed, the CPSC said.

Children can still play with the rest of the toys in the set.

The Baby Biceps Gift Set was sold at several stores including Walmart, Kohls, Fred Meyer, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, TJMaxx, Buy Buy Baby and Target. It was also sold online on Amazon, Walmart, Zulily, Target and others from April 2020 through August 2024 for about $18.

For more information, you can contact Fisher-Price by phone at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

