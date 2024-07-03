Recall alert: 27K children’s pajamas sold exclusively by Amazon recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 27,400 children’s pajamas.

The SWOMOG two-piece pajama sets were sold exclusively on Amazon do not meet the federal flammability standards and pose a burn hazard to children, the CPSC said.

The sets cost between $16 and $43 and were available from May 2022 to January 2024.

They were made of satin or ribbed modal fabrics in the following sizes: 4-5 years, 6-7 years, 8-9 years, 10-11 years, 12-13 years, and 14-15 years.

The satin version — short-sleeve/shorts or long-sleeve/pants — came in one of the following 15 colors black, blue, champagne, deep green, green, lavender, marina blue, matcha, misty rose, navy, pink, red, rose red, sakura pink, and white.

The ribbed modal pajamas came in black short-sleeve/shorts only.

The side label has China listed as the place of manufacture with the pajamas made between May 2022 and October 2023 formatted with month, day and year separated by periods.

The manufacturer’s name is ShenZhen Bai Si Te Clothing Limited Company and is also printed on the side label.

If you have the recalled pajamas, you should not use them and contact SWOMOG for a refund. The pajama tops and bottoms should be cut in half each and a photo taken of the damage. That photo should be sent to the company via email to get a full refund, the CPSC said.

