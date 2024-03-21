Recall alert: 204K Mickey and Friends Fisher-Price Little People figures recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of more than 204,000 Donald and Daisy Little People toys made by Fisher-Price. The figures' heads can come off, posing a choking hazard. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 204,000 Mickey and Friends Fisher-Price Little People toys.

The heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck toys could come off and pose a choking hazard.

The Donald toy wears a blue sailor shirt with yellow stripes and a red bow tie. He has a blue and black hat. Daisy has a light purple shirt, a turquoise necklace and a bracelet. She also has pink shoes and a pink bow.

The toys have model numbers HPJ88 and HTW75, which can be found on the bottom of the Goofy toy.

Owners of the recalled toys are being told to take the Donald and Daisy figures away from their children and to contact Fisher-Price to get a pre-paid return label to send them back to the company and get a $10 refund, the CPSC said.

Only Donald and Daisy are being recalled. The rest of the toys in the multi-pack are not.

The toys were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Meijer, HEB, Kroger and Target stores across the country as well as online on sites such as Amazon from May 2023 through February 2024 for about $20, according to the CPSC.

For more information, call Fisher-Price at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also contact the company online.

