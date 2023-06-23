Recall alert: 17K video baby monitors for cars recalled due to fire hazard The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Infanttech have announced the recall of over 17,000 Zooby video baby monitors made for cars. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission/The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Infanttech have announced the recall of over 17,000 Zooby video baby monitors made for cars.

>> Read more trending news

The recall affects the Zooby video baby monitors that are for cars because the battery can malfunction, overheat, and burst, CPSC said. This creates a fire hazard.

The baby monitors are in plush animal toys like a giraffe, a dog, a fox, a rabbit, and a panda, CPSC said. The battery model number for the affected model is HJ554050 and the batch number is 2136. The battery door can be unscrewed and it will show the model number and batch number in there.

CPSC said there were three reports of the baby monitors catching fire. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The baby monitors have been sold online at infanttech.com and Amazon.com from Jan. 2022 to May 2023 for $130 and $190.

If you have one of the baby monitors, you should immediately remove the battery from the plush camera. You can continue to use the Zooby plush camera and monitor plugged in, CPSC said.

You can contact Infantech for a free battery replacement via email at hello@infanttech.com from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST. You can also visit the company’s website for more information.





©2023 Cox Media Group