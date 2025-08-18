Recall alert: 121K Range Rovers, Range Rover Sports recalled

FILE PHOTO: Jaguar Land Rover has recalled more than 121,000 Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports.

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC is recalling certain 2014-2017 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles due to a potential crack in the front suspension upper knuckle joint that could lead to suspension arm detachment.

The recall affects approximately 121,509 vehicles and addresses a defect that could result in a loss of vehicle handling and control, significantly increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will inspect the front suspension knuckles and either install a retaining bracket or replace the knuckle as necessary, free of charge to the vehicle owners.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 30, 2025, the NHTSA said.

Vehicle owners can contact Land Rover’s customer service at 1-800-637-6837 for more information.

