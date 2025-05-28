Recall alert: 1.075M Ford vehicles recalled for rearview camera issue

FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than a million vehicles.

Ford has recalled more than a million vehicles because of an issue with their rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that 1.075 million cars, trucks and SUVs were part of the recall.

A software error may not allow the image from the camera to appear or if it does, the video could freeze.

The accessory protocol interface module software will be updated either by a dealer or via an over-the-air update for free.

The following vehicles are subject to the recall:

2021-2024

Bronco

F-150

Edge

2023-2024

Escape

F-250

F-350

F-450

F-550

F-600

2022-2024

Expedition

2022-2025

Transit

2021-2023

Mach-E

2024

Ranger

Mustang

2021-2023

Lincoln Nautilus

2022-2024

Navigator

2023-2024

Corsair

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive two letters from the company. The first will be sent on June 16, which will tell them of the safety risk. The second will be sent during the third quarter of 2025 after the software update is available, the NHTSA said.

If you have questions, you can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S49.

