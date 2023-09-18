Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador arrested; charged with DUI, hit and run

Charges filed FILE PHOTO: Shannon Beador attends Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Beador has been charged with DUI and hit and run, police said. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Ho)

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Shannon Beador has been arrested after an incident on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

E! News and other media outlets said that Beador was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and a hit and run. She was released without bond, the Newport Beach Police Department said. Both charges are misdemeanors.

TMZ reported that she had driven her car into a residential property and clipped the house before getting back on the road. Eventually, she parked the car in the middle of the street and got out of the vehicle with her dog.

The incident allegedly happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday, E! News reported. Her attorney said he client is “extremely apologetic and remorseful” adding that she “is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

©2023 Cox Media Group