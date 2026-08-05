Randy Travis makes surprise hospital visit to fan battling cancer

The country music legend paid a surprise visit to a longtime fan who is battling cancer.

CHICAGO — Country music legend Randy Travis lent his support for a fan battling cancer, making a surprise visit to a Chicago hospital.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner, who has been unable to speak since suffering a stroke in 2013, visited the fan at the City of Hope Cancer Center Chicago, the facility revealed in a social media post.

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Hospital officials requested a video call, but Travis and his wife insisted on flying to Chicago to make a personal visit to Bunnia Greenwood, WLS reported.

“Throughout multiple cancer diagnoses and years of treatment, Bunnia has faced every chapter with remarkable strength and resilience,” the treatment center wrote on July 31 alongside footage of Travis’ visit. “On hard days and good days alike, the music of country legend (Randy Travis) has kept her spirit lifted and her heart full.”

In the video clip, Greenwood gets emotional when a person who may be a worker at the hospital presents her an poster autographed by the “Forever and Ever, Amen” singer, Today reported.

Moments later, Travis was wheeled in by his wife, according to USA Today.

“Thank you so much,” Greenwood told the singer. “I have been a fan of yours for years.”

City of Hope said in its post that Greenwood had “always dreamed of meeting Randy in person.”

“Their time together was filled with warmth, connection and the kind of joy that words cannot fully capture,” the treatment center added. “We are deeply grateful to Randy and his wife, Mary, for helping create such a meaningful moment for a cherished member of our City of Hope community.”

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