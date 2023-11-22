Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls closed after apparent vehicle explosion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rainbow Bridge connection between the U.S. and Canada at Niagara Falls is closed after reports of a vehicle explosion.

>> Read more trending news

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said it is investigating a vehicle explosion at the border crossing and is working with local, state and federal law enforcement.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The FBI gave no other details.

The Associated Press reported that the vehicle exploded at a checkpoint just east of the main vehicle checkpoint.

WGRZ said an eyewitness noticed a vehicle speeding to the crossing from the U.S. side. It swerved to miss another vehicle and crashed into a fence before exploding.

“All of a sudden he went up in the air and then it was a ball of fire like 30 or 40 feet high,” Mike Guenther told WGRZ.

Photos and videos show a security booth that has burn marks on it, the AP reported.

The Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition said it was a crash, CNN reported. But the Niagra Falls mayor’s office said a vehicle was trying to enter the U.S. side of the border.

“We don’t really know too much – just that there was a vehicle trying to come into the US and they shut down both sides of the bridge,” Aaron Ferguson told CNN.

Witnesses told the Niagara Gazette that they heard a loud noise that sounded like an explosion and then saw smoke near the inspection station.

The Niagara Gazette reported that two people in the car were killed, while a border protection agent was injured but not badly.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed adding, “At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” WHEC reported.

Because of the apparent explosion, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said that security will be increased at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and throughout the system, NBC News reported. Travelers should expect additional screenings and vehicles entering the airport area will have security checks performed.

WHEC reported that the Peace Bridge is also closed to and from Canada.

The Lewiston and Whirlpool bridges are also closed.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 0

©2023 Cox Media Group