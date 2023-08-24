Pro wrestling legend Terry Funk dead at 79

Terry Funk, a wild and unpredictable pro wrestling star who also appeared in several movies, including “Road House,” has died at the age of 79.

>> Read more trending news

The WWE Hall of Famer, who was a National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion from 1975 to 1976, was the younger brother of another NWA titlist, Dory Funk Jr.

Terry Funk had been diagnosed with dementia in 2021, according to WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with his brother in 2009.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79.



WWE extends its condolences to Funk’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/1elQq5ZkDn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023

“We lost a one-of-a-kind talent,” Gerald Brisco, a contemporary of the Funks who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008,” told Cox Media Group in a text message. “But more importantly, we lost a generational man.”

Terry Funk defeated Brisco’s older brother, Jack Brisco, for the NWA world heavyweight title in 1975 and held the belt for 420 days. He lost the title to Harley Race, who had defeated his older brother for the heavyweight title two years earlier.

Funk called himself “meaner than a rattlesnake” and “tougher than shoe leather.” His matches were epic and he was a master of promotion with the microphone, delighting and enraging audiences for years.

Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry.



My thoughts are with Terry’s family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2023

Terry Funk’s career spanned more than 50 years, CBS Sports reported. He began wrestling for Western States Sports, a promotion run out of Amarillo, Texas, by his father, Dory Funk Sr.

Terry Funk spent 12 years wrestling for Eddie Graham’s Championship Wrestling from Florida but was involved in many wrestling promotions through the years.

Funk also spent time, usually with his brothers, working with All Japan Pro Wrestling and the WWE, where he made his debut in 1985. He also worked in WCW and TNA and was a two-time ECW champion, according to WWE.

Terry Funk’s feuds were legendary, with memorable bouts against Dusty Rhodes, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Ric Flair and Cactus Jack (Mick Foley).

Funk wrestled in his final match on Sept. 23, 2017, teaming with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express against Lawler, Brian Christopher, and Doug Gilbert, according to KTVI.

Funk is enshrined in 10 pro wrestling halls of fame, including WWE, the television station reported. He was also inducted into the WCW Hall of Fame (1995), the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (1996), the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum (2004), the Hardcore Hall of Fame (2005), the NWA Hall of Fame (2009) and the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame (2010).

Tributes poured in from pro wrestlers past and present.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder,” Flair, a 16-time heavyweight champion, tweeted on Wednesday. “Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend!”

In My Entire Life, I’ve Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EYMAKOzxnx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 23, 2023

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends,” Foley tweeted. “He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.”

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.



If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023

In a tweet, Dory Funk Jr. tweeted that his brother was “all in” with life and loved pro wrestling and his fans.

“All my love to my brother Terry,” the 82-year-old former wrestler wrote.

My Brother Terry Funk was all in with life and Loved pro wrestling and his fans- Terry has been Blessed with 2beautiful loving and supportive daughters All my Love to my brother Terry ✝️💔🙏🏻 — Dory Funk Jr. (@fuanku) August 23, 2023

Funk’s acting was not limited to the wrestling ring. He appeared in several movies, most notably in 1989′s “Road House.” He also appeared in “Over the Top” in 1987 and did stunts in “Rambo III” the following year.

In 2005 he appeared in “The Ringer,” according to IMDb.com.

Funk’s wife of 53 years, Vicki, died in 2019. He is survived by his two daughters.

Terry Funk Forever pic.twitter.com/EPMtZoeqrW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2023

In a career of legendary matches & moments, perhaps the one that most embodied what Terry Funk meant to wrestling came in 1989 when he used his own main event run to shine a light on an unknown Eddie Guerrero. King of the Old School always looking to elevate stars of the future👑 pic.twitter.com/13dlXF4DxO — Vintage Puroresu プロレス (@vintagepuro) August 23, 2023

One if the most iconic moments in wrestling history



RIP Terry Funk🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/jwMPhvnWwH — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 23, 2023

I was blessed to have shared the ring with this legend. RIP Terry Funk. One of the greatest! pic.twitter.com/u5SsNSTyrP — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 23, 2023

My heart is broken right now......



Terry Funk has passed away.....



The greatest professional wrestler to ever walk this earth.....



There will never ever ever be another one like Terry....



God bless the Funk family in their time of loss.... pic.twitter.com/g8bq7ZBOxw — Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) August 23, 2023